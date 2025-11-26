Top Stories

US consumer confidence deteriorates significantly to 88.7 points in November

Posted By: The Corner 26th November 2025

Intermoney | Consumer confidence, as measured by the Empire State index, deteriorated significantly in November, falling to 88.7 points (from 95.5 previously). This figure was significantly below the consensus expectation of 93.3. Future expectations also took a clear step backwards to 63.2, while perceptions of the current situation fell 4.3 points to 126.9 points. Consumers’ perceptions of the current labour market were slightly weaker, and the labour market differential, the gap between those who describe jobs as plentiful and those who say they are hard to find, narrowed.

