Metrovacesa agrees to pay €1.12 gross per share on 23 December

Link Securities | At its meeting held on 25 November 2025, the Board of Directors of Metrovacesa (MVC), and in relation to the distribution of dividends charged to freely available reserves (share premium) approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of MVC on the same date, has agreed to make a payment of €1.12 gross per share on 23 December 2025. The most relevant dates in relation to this cash payment are as follows:

Payment date: 23 December 2025

Record date: 22 December 2025

Date from which the Company’s shares will trade without the right to receive the dividend (ex date): 19 December 2025

Last trading date with the right to receive the dividend: 18 December 2025