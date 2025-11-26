Top Stories

Metrovacesa agrees to pay €1.12 gross per share on 23 December

TOPICS:
metrovacesa2

Posted By: The Corner 26th November 2025

Link Securities | At its meeting held on 25 November 2025, the Board of Directors of Metrovacesa (MVC), and in relation to the distribution of dividends charged to freely available reserves (share premium) approved by the Ordinary General Meeting of MVC on the same date, has agreed to make a payment of €1.12 gross per share on 23 December 2025. The most relevant dates in relation to this cash payment are as follows:

  • Payment date: 23 December 2025
  • Record date: 22 December 2025
  • Date from which the Company’s shares will trade without the right to receive the dividend (ex date): 19 December 2025
  • Last trading date with the right to receive the dividend: 18 December 2025

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.