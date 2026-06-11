61% of Spanish companies experiencing payment delays due to customers’ liquidity problems

And most companies are pessimistic about the trend in insolvencies over the coming months, according to Crédito y Caución’s Payment Practices Barometer. Specifically, 70% expect default levels to remain high and 16% anticipate a worsening,

By Consejeros Editorial Team

Crédito y Caución has just published the Spanish Payment Practices Barometer, compiled with the participation of over 200 companies from various sectors. 61% of the companies surveyed report experiencing payment delays, mainly due to their customers’ liquidity problems (41%), and estimate that losses resulting from non-payment amount to 2% of turnover.

Currently, 47% of B2B commercial transactions in Spain are carried out on credit. Payment terms remain short, indicating the need for companies to convert invoices into cash to maintain cash flow. In fact, among the main effects of non-payment, companies identify a reduction in liquidity margins (33%), alongside difficulties in planning their cash flow (20%).

Against this backdrop, most companies are pessimistic about the trend in insolvencies over the coming months. Specifically, 70% expect default levels to remain high and 16% anticipate a worsening situation, as a result of rising costs and tighter access to finance.

Given this situation, it is worth noting that Spanish companies typically have strategies in place to prevent defaults, whether through internal provisions or tools such as credit insurance.

As for the outlook for next year, Spain’s economic prospects remain relatively solid, supported by private consumption and activity in the services sector, but growth is slowing and financing costs remain high. These disruptive factors could affect corporate liquidity in the short term, particularly in the case of SMEs. In conclusion, the Spanish Corporate Payment Practices Barometer reflects tight cash flow and growing concern over the trend in non-payments.