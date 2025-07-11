Top Stories

ACS, Ferrovial and Acciona face potential additional costs of up to €500 million due to end of tolls on motorways

TOPICS:
abertis–acs autopistas

Posted By: The Corner 11th July 2025

Norbolsa | The government will return 1,000 kilometres of toll motorways to public management in December 2025, after 19 years under private concession. Construction companies such as ACS, Ferrovial and Acciona face potential additional costs of up to €500 million to comply with the standards required by the Ministry.

In principle, the government should deliver the reports to the concession companies with the action plan this month, and the companies would have until September to submit their arguments. The final conditions for the reversal are expected to be established by the end of the year.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.