ACS, Ferrovial and Acciona face potential additional costs of up to €500 million due to end of tolls on motorways

Norbolsa | The government will return 1,000 kilometres of toll motorways to public management in December 2025, after 19 years under private concession. Construction companies such as ACS, Ferrovial and Acciona face potential additional costs of up to €500 million to comply with the standards required by the Ministry.

In principle, the government should deliver the reports to the concession companies with the action plan this month, and the companies would have until September to submit their arguments. The final conditions for the reversal are expected to be established by the end of the year.