FCC registers deed of increase in paid-up capital: share capital set at €472 million

Link Securities | FCC (FCC) announces that on Thursday the public deed relating to the company’s paid-up capital increase was registered in the Commercial Register, through which the flexible dividend (scrip dividend) agreed by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of FCC held on 12 June 2025 was implemented, for a nominal amount of €18,115,902.00 through the issue of 18,115,902 new shares in the company with a nominal value of €1 each.

As a result, FCC’s share capital has been set at €472,994,034, represented by 472,994,034 shares with a par value of €1 each. It is expected that on 15 July 2025, the 18,115,902 new shares issued as part of the aforementioned capital increase will be admitted to trading, with effect from 16 July 2025, on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia Stock Exchanges and included in the Spanish Stock Exchange Interconnection System (SIBE), once the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has verified compliance with the prerequisites for admission to trading. The compensatory dividend is expected to be paid on 15 July 2025, prior to the admission to trading of the new shares.