Greening’s takeover bid for Energy Solar Tech proves successful with 92% of share capital in favour

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

The takeover bid launched by Greening for Energy Solar Tech has concluded successfully after securing the acceptance of more than 92 per cent of the share capital. The level of support obtained exceeds the minimum threshold set for the validity of the transaction, which enables the settlement phases to be carried out in accordance with the timetable set by the company.

Energy Solar Tech shareholders who have accepted the offer will receive 0.9546 new Greening shares for each share tendered.

For its part, Greening will carry out the corresponding non-cash capital increase, the completion of which will be announced to the market once the necessary formalities have been completed.

The incorporation of Energy Solar Tech represents a further step in the implementation of Greening’s 2026–30 Strategic Plan, which aims to build an integrated energy platform. Indeed, the acquisition of Energy Solar Tech is the second corporate transaction carried out by Greening as part of this roadmap, following the takeover bid for EidF last January.