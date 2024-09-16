Economy Ministry Aims to Restore Market Unity in Spain and Simplify Regulatory Maze

The Minister of Economy, Trade, and Business, Carlos Cuerpo, will convene the “Sectoral Conference on Regulatory Improvement and Business Climate” on Wednesday with the goal of establishing a common regulatory framework for businesses and reducing the regulatory maze created in recent years by Spain’s 17 autonomous communities.

This maze has resulted in a vast amount of regulations in addition to those from the European Union and national laws, ultimately fragmenting the Spanish market. All autonomous communities, local entities, and the president of the newly established Productivity Council, Juan Francisco Jiménez, will be present at the Conference.

“The idea is to advance in the regulatory field and have a shared diagnosis of the current situation,” said the minister during a conference organized by the General Council of Economists. The government aims to reduce the regulatory burden faced by businesses in the country, in collaboration with the autonomous communities and in line with one of the recommendations from the report by former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on the internal market.

According to the minister, Spain has 17 autonomous communities with differentiated regulations, and the objective is to increase the ability of Spanish businesses to operate “quickly and efficiently” across all autonomous communities. To achieve this, the minister plans to create a new regime, the ‘Regime 18,’ with minimum sufficient characteristics “so that a company meeting these requirements can operate interchangeably among the different autonomous communities.”