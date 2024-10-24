Feijóo formally requests Sánchez’s resignation, ‘the number one of the corrupt plot,’ in light of the ‘situation of decay’ surrounding the Government

The president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has formally requested this Wednesday in Congress the resignation of the head of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, asserting that the reasoned exposition from the judge of the National Court confirms that he was ‘the number one of the corrupt plot.’ In his view, they cannot get used to ‘living in this situation of decay of the Presidency of the Government.’

‘I come to formally request the resignation of the president of the Government. He is number one in decline and zero in public service for our country,’ he declared during a statement in Congress, where he emphasized that this resignation is ‘founded, reasoned, motivated, and weighed.’

The leader of the opposition began his statement by saying it has been ‘a terrible day’ for Pedro Sánchez ‘from a judicial and political point of view’ and ‘also a day to forget in Spanish democracy.’

‘Justice has dismissed another complaint, making it three now. In this case, it was the wife of the president of the Government against the judge who is investigating her. Additionally, justice, through a judge from the National Court, has asked the Supreme Court to investigate the number two of PSOE for a long time and a former minister of Sánchez,’ he recounted, referring to José Luis Ábalos.

Feijóo has stated that Sánchez is ‘hiding’ and is not providing explanations despite the fact that ‘the plot’ was ‘rooted in the deepest parts of Moncloa and the deepest parts of his party,’ after the judge requested on Wednesday that Ábalos be investigated for his ‘main role’ in the ‘Koldo case.’ ‘There is no possible firewall. Without Ábalos, Sánchez would not exist. Sánchez is surrounded by corruption in his environment, in his Government, and in his party. Sánchez is number one of the corrupt plot,’ Feijóo asserted, emphasizing that ‘it is impossible for everything to have happened without the knowledge of number one.’

For this reason, he has once again demanded explanations from Sánchez and challenged him to reveal how many times he met with businessman Víctor Aldama, why he dismissed his number two in both the party and the Government, what is on the USB drives that the Executive is so interested in, or why he continues to support the Attorney General. ‘There are thousands of questions and zero answers,’ he denounced. Feijóo highlighted that the situation Spain is experiencing ‘has no precedent in Spanish democracy’ and warned that, given the information being revealed each day, ‘this will escalate.’

Feijóo pide formalmente la dimisión de Sánchez ante la “situación de putrefacción” que rodea al Gobierno



El presidente del PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha pedido “formalmente” este miércoles en el Congreso la dimisión del jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, asegurando que la exposición razonada del juez de la Audiencia Nacional confirma que era “el 1 de la trama corrupta”. A su entender, no pueden acostumbrarse “a vivir en esta situación de putrefacción de la Presidencia del Gobierno”.



Vengo a pedir formalmente la dimisión del presidente del Gobierno. Es el 1 en decadencia y el 0 en servicio público de nuestro país”, ha declarado en una comparecencia en el Congreso, donde ha recalcado que esa dimisión es “fundada, razonada, motivada y ponderada”.

El jefe de la oposición ha arrancado su comparecencia asegurado que ha sido “un día terrible” para Pedro Sánchez “desde el punto de vista judicial y político” y “también un día para olvidar en la democracia española”.

“La Justicia ha tumbado otra denuncia más y van tres. En este caso la mujer del presidente del Gobierno contra el juez que la está investigando. Y adicionalmente la justicia, a través de un juez de la Audiencia Nacional, ha pedido al Supremo que investigue al número dos del PSOE durante mucho tiempo y a un exministro de Sánchez”, ha relatado, en alusión a José Luis Ábalos.

Feijóo ha afirmado que Sánchez se está “escondiendo” y no está ofreciendo explicaciones a pesar de que “la trama” estaba “enraizada en lo más profundo de la Moncloa y lo más profundo de su partido”, después de que el juez haya pedido este miércoles que se investigue a Ábalos por su “papel principal” en el ‘caso Koldo’.

“No hay cortafuegos posible. Sin Ábalos no existiría Sánchez. Sánchez está rodeado de corrupción en su entorno, en su Gobierno y en su partido. Sánchez es el 1 de la trama corrupta”, ha aseverado Feijóo, que es “imposible que todo sucediese sin el conocimiento del 1”.

Por eso, ha vuelto a pedir explicaciones a Sánchez y le ha emplazado a desvelar cuántas veces se vio con el empresario Víctor Aldama, por qué cesó a su número dos en el partido y en el Gobierno, qué hay en los pendrives por los que el Ejecutivo tiene tanto interés o la razón por la que mantiene su apoyo al fiscal general del Estado. “Hay miles de interrogantes y cero respuestas”, ha denunciado.

Feijóo ha resaltado que la situación que vive España “no tiene precedentes en la democracia española” y ha avisado, ante las informaciones que van conociendo cada día, que “esto va a ir in crescendo”.