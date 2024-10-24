Top Stories

US second-hand home sales fall to 14-year low in September

Posted By: The Corner 24th October 2024

Banca March : In the United States, second-hand home sales fell to a 14-year low in September. With a 1% monthly decline, the US housing figures disappointed the market, which had expected a 0.5% rise. On an annualised basis, units sold came in at 3.84 million, slightly below the 3.88 million expected. This bad moment for the sector is explained, among other things, by the fact that buyers are opting to wait for mortgage rates to fall as a result of the cuts made by the Federal Reserve and in the face of electoral uncertainty. However, given that almost 90% of mortgages in the US are fixed rate, we believe that this is not a cause for alarm in the short term.

