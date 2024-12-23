Government approves 2025 energy tax extension today – but it won’t pass Congress

Norbolsa | This Monday a royal decree law will be approved with the extension of the tax on large energy companies to 2025, a commitment of the Government with its partners -ERC, Bildu and BNG- but it seems unlikely that it will get the approval of Congress due to the opposition of PNV and Junts.

As with any decree law, the extension of the energy tax will have to be submitted to the plenary session of Congress within 30 days for validation and repeal, and this is where the government’s support is not guaranteed, given the refusal of PNV and Junts.