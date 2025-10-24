Home sales in Spain fall 3.4% year-on-year in August

Link Securities | The Property Rights Transfer Statistics (ETDP) report, released by the National Statistics Institute (INE), shows that in August, home sales fell by 3.4% year-on-year to 47,697 units.

In August, 93.4% of homes transferred by sale were private and 6.6% were subsidised. Year-on-year, the number of private homes transferred by sale fell by 2.6% and subsidised homes by 12.6%.

In addition, 21.2% of homes transferred by sale in August were new and 78.8% were used. The number of transactions involving new homes increased by 2.9% compared to August 2024, while the number involving used homes decreased by 4.9%.