Airbus to join forces with Thales and Leonardo to create new European satellite giant

Posted By: The Corner 24th October 2025

Link Securities | Airbus, Leonardo (LDO-IT) and Thales (HO-FR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a space giant that aims to unite and improve their capabilities by combining their activities: manufacturing satellite and space systems, and space services, reports the newspaper Expansión. This agreement excludes space shuttles. In the case of Airbus, rocket activities are housed in a joint subsidiary with the French company Safran (SAF-FR), called Arianespace.

It is ‘an important milestone in strengthening the European space ecosystem, driving greater innovation, strategic autonomy and competitiveness, to ensure that Europe consolidates its role as a key player in the global space market,’ the three companies said in a joint statement. The new company will be 35% controlled by Airbus, while LDO and HO will each hold 32.5%.

