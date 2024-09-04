José Luis Escrivá to be new Bank of Spain Governor, in new change of heart by Pedro Sánchez

The Government puts the current Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, José Luis Escrivá, at the head of the Bank of Spain (BdE), despite the rejection of the PP, which refuses to propose a candidate for Deputy Governor in order not to endorse a candidacy that it qualifies as an attempt to politicize the institutions.

Today, the Spanish media are picking up on Pedro Sánchez’s previous criticism of the appointment by Socialist Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero of a Socialist Secretary of State (Miguel Ángel Fernández Ordoñez) as Governor of the Bank of Spain. In a new change of opinion, and skipping the traditional negotiation with the first opposition party, Pedro Sánchez now proposes his minister José Luis Escrivá – who went so far as to describe some BdE reports as “unsophisticated” – as Governor of the BdE.

And as expected, the independent press does not spare criticism of this appointment:

-Sánchez “changes his mind” over the Bank of Spain. He has ended up proceeding in the same way he reproached José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero 10 years ago (ABC).