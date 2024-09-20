Puigdemont warns the Government that, if it does not renegotiate, Junts will return to overthrow the budget spending ceiling

The former president of the Generalitat and leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, has warned the Government this Thursday that his party will again vote against the budget stability path. He has done so in response to a publication in the social network X in which a news item was linked to statements by the first vice-president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, who said that they are “building bridges” with Junts, and that she hoped that the party would reflect and vote in favor of the stability path.

In a harsh message, Puigdemont has expressed: “To the same thing we voted ‘no’, we will vote ‘no’ again. If they change it, let’s talk”. The stability path marks the spending targets and is the previous step for the elaboration of the 2025 budget, which the Government must present to comply with the constitutional mandate.



Contrary to this constitutional mandate, the Government has already renounced to present the 2024 budgets in view of the evidence that it would not have a sufficient parliamentary majority to move them forward. Now it announces that it will try to present budgets for 2025, assuring that, if this is not possible, it will again extend those of 2023.

Puigdemont advierte al Gobierno que, si no lo renegocia, Junts volverá a tumbar el techo de gasto presupuestario

El expresidente de la Generalitat y líder de Junts, Carles Puigdemont, ha advertido este jueves al Gobierno que su partido volverá a votar en contra de la senda de estabilidad presupuestaria. Lo ha hecho en respuesta a una publicación en la red social X en la que se enlazaba una noticia con declaraciones de la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, quien afirmaba que se están “tendiendo puentes” con Junts, y que esperaba que el partido reflexionase y votase a favor de la senda de estabilidad. En un duro mensaje, Puigdemont ha expresado: “A la misma cosa que votamos que ‘no’, volveremos a votar que ‘no’. Si la cambian, hablemos”. La senda de estabilidad marca los objetivos de gasto y es el paso previo para la elaboración del presupuesto de 2025, que el Gobierno debe presentar para cumplir con el mandato constitucional.

Contraviniendo ese mandato constitucional, el Gobierno ya renunció a presentar los presupuestos de 2024 ante la evidencia de que no contaría con mayoría parlamentaria suficiente para sacarlos adelante. Ahora anuncia que intentará sacar adelante unos presupuestos para 2025, asxegurando que, si no fuera posible, prorrogará de nuevo los de 2023.