Iberdrola inaugurates Saint-Brieuc wind farm, one of first two in France

Iberdrola (IBE) has inaugurated on Thursday in Brittany the Saint-Brieuc wind farm in France, one of the first two in the country, with 496 MW of capacity and an annual production of 2 million megawatt hours (MWh).

This will provide safe, indigenous and emission-free energy to nearly one million people. With an investment of €2.4 billion, the project began to be developed in 2012 and became fully operational in 2024 after three years of construction. It consists of 62 turbines of 8 MW each, the most powerful turbines installed in France to date.

The construction work has generated more than 1,700 jobs, of which 500 are local, and has involved the participation of leading companies such as Siemens-Gamesa (responsible for the manufacture of the wind turbines), the Navantia Windar consortium (foundations and transition pieces), Haizea (towers), Prysmian (cabling) and Van Oord (installation). In total, more than 150 European companies have participated, of which 60 are Spanish.

In other news, the newspaper Expansión highlights in its Friday edition that the chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez-Galán, explained that the company is analysing with the emirate of Qatar, its current main shareholder, to extend its ties beyond its purely shareholding relationship. Sánchez-Galán explained that he maintains an excellent relationship with the Qatari partner and that he talks to the emirate every week. Qatar, through the state-owned Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), holds 8.7% of Iberdrola, although it is not on IBE’s board of directors. However, IBE already has agreements with Masdar (Abu Dhabi), Qatar’s neighbour and rival in the Gulf.