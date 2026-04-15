Sánchez estimates fewer than 500,000 migrants will be regularized, but immigration authorities say it will be more than double

The Government gave the green light yesterday to the seventh “extraordinary” regularization of immigrants approved during Spanish democracy. This is, in itself, a symptom of the absolute lack of a migration policy worthy of the name. The regularization—supported by the Government’s partners (PSOE and Sumar), the employers’ association CEOE, and the Spanish Church—will not go through Parliament, where it would face a potential veto given that both PP and Vox have branded the measure a “shambles” and “electioneering.” The move has also caused significant misgivings in Brussels due to its “pull effect,” and Europe has warned that migrants regularized this way (who only need to prove five months of residency in Spain and have no criminal record) will be returned to Spain if they move to other EU countries.

The Government estimates that 250,000 asylum seekers and 250,000 undocumented migrants will obtain legal status by Monday, June 30, when the application window closes.

However, an internal report from the National Police’s General Commissariat for Immigration and Borders, dated February 2, 2026, raises the figure of direct beneficiaries to 1,250,000 foreigners—250% higher than the official estimate from the Ministry of Inclusion and exceeding the 840,000 calculated by Funcas. The report maintains that this projection will be further expanded by reunited family members and applicants for international protection who opt for the regularization process.