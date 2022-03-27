CNMV, BME are proposing fiscal incentives for start-ups to list on the stock market

Fernando Rodriguez| The Spanish stock market regulator (CNMV) and BME have proposed providing fiscal incentives for start-ups which decide to list on the stock market. The proposal is in response to the public consultation prior to the elaboration of the draft text for the Law to Promote the Startup Ecosystem. This was launched by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation and completed on 25 January. The text proposed by the Government at end-December last year anticipated fiscal incentives for investment in this type of company, in social contributions, in corporation tax and even in a stock options plan and other advantages, but not for stock market financing, which could contribute to the norm’s objective of “attracting investment, talent and international capital to develop an entrepreneur ecosystem.”

The public consultation asked for “the necessary measures to boost the ecosystem for Startups…the goal being to turn Spain into a ‘Nation of Entrepreneurs’ (sic) at the vanguard of European entrepreneurship, the generation of employment and sustainable economic growth”.