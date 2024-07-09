Top Stories

Iberdrola overtakes historical leader Endesa as largest electricity retailer in Spain, with over 10 million contracts

Posted By: The Corner 9th July 2024

Link Securities | According to the latest data compiled by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), Iberdrola is consolidating its position as the largest electricity retailer in Spain by number of customers, taking this position away from Endesa, historically the leading electricity company, according to today’s edition of the Expansión newspaper. Iberdrola managed to remain above ten million contracts with 10,116,303, a market share of 33.33%; while Endesa decreased its electricity customer base to 9,815,543 customers, a share of 32.35%; followed by Naturgy, with 4,396,298 customers, and a market share of 14.49%; and Repsol + CHC obtained 1,880,615 customers, 6.20% of the total market.

