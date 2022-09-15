Inditex Smashes Sales And Earnings Records: €1,794 mn (+41%)

Inditex (ITX) published on Wednesday its results for the first half of the 2022 fiscal year (since February 1 to July 31) with sales, EBITDA and net profit reaching record highs.

Net profit for the period increased 41% to 1.794 billion. Revenues amounted to 14,845 million (+24.5%). Sales at constant exchange rates grew by 25%. The company underlined that sales were positive in all geographic areas. The consolidated result (Ebitda) grew by 30% to 4,029 million.

Inditex made provison in its first half of the year accounts for any additional impact generated by the war in Ukraine. In total, 216 million as estimated expenses for the year as a whole.

Ebit grew by 44% to 2,431 million and profit before tax rose by 42% to 2,340 million. The final dividend for 2021 (0.465 euros per share) will be paid on November 2.

“These results are explained by four key factors in our performance. Our fashion proposal, a constantly optimised shopping experience for our customers, our focus on sustainability and the talent and commitment of our people. Our business model is performing at its best and has great potential for future growth,” said Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of the textile company.