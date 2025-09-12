Top Stories

Industrial production in Spain falls 0.5% in July; capital goods experience greatest contraction, 3.6%

12th September 2025

Link Securities | The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that industrial production in Spain fell by 0.5% in July compared to June, according to seasonally and calendar-adjusted data. By sector of activity, in July, the production of durable consumer goods rose the most (1.3%), while capital goods experienced the greatest contraction (3.6%).

In year-on-year terms, in seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, industrial production rebounded in July in Spain by 2.5% (1.9% in June). In the original series, without adjustments, industrial production rose by 2.3% in July (4.5% in June). By sector of activity, and in seasonally and calendar-adjusted figures, energy production rose the most in year-on-year terms (5.8%), while capital goods production fell the most (1.6%).

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.