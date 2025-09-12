Industrial production in Spain falls 0.5% in July; capital goods experience greatest contraction, 3.6%

Link Securities | The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that industrial production in Spain fell by 0.5% in July compared to June, according to seasonally and calendar-adjusted data. By sector of activity, in July, the production of durable consumer goods rose the most (1.3%), while capital goods experienced the greatest contraction (3.6%).

In year-on-year terms, in seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, industrial production rebounded in July in Spain by 2.5% (1.9% in June). In the original series, without adjustments, industrial production rose by 2.3% in July (4.5% in June). By sector of activity, and in seasonally and calendar-adjusted figures, energy production rose the most in year-on-year terms (5.8%), while capital goods production fell the most (1.6%).