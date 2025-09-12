Top Stories

US industrial production prices surprise positively in August, rising 2.6%

TOPICS:
EEUU industria

Posted By: The Corner 12th September 2025

Bankinter | Industrial production prices surprise positively after rising 2.6% in August (as opposed to the 3.3% expected versus 3.3% previous), with the underlying rate (excluding energy and food) at 2.8% (as opposed to the 3.5% expected versus 3.7% previous).

Bankinter analysis team’s view: The impact of tariffs on prices and business margins seems limited, at least for now, although the most important data will be published today at 2:30 p.m. (2.9% expected in the August CPI as opposed to 2.7% previously). The bond market is discounting two cuts of -25 bp each in 2025 (versus 4.25%/4.50% currently) because the labour market is losing momentum faster than expected.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.