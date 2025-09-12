After acquiring Sifi and Edol, CEO says Faes Farma to pause inorganic growth

Link Securities | In an interview with the newspaper Expansión, the CEO of Faes Farma (FAE), Eduardo Recoder, indicated that the acquisitions of Italy’s Sifi and Portugal’s Edol are strategic and transformational. Faes Farma will now pause its inorganic growth to integrate the two companies, although it will remain open to exploring opportunities.

These two companies will contribute €130 million to Faes’ business, which had a turnover of €510 million in 2024. The strategic plan until 2030 envisages doubling revenue to €1 billion, as well as increasing operating cash flow (EBITDA) by 86% to €240 million. According to Recoder, the €500 million increase in turnover over these five years will come mainly from inorganic growth (€320 million). The two new subsidiaries will contribute €180 million.

The executive pointed out that Faes Farma wants to support its globalisation in its three key molecules: bilastine, hydroferol and mesalazine. He also said that the company will resort to bank financing, but will not exceed a ratio of two times net financial debt to EBITDA, which is manageable. Recoder also indicated that they are starting from scratch in the US and want to open up this spectacular market with an ophthalmic drug from Sifi.