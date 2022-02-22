More Than 516,000 People With Disabilities Worked In Spain In 2020, The Highest Figure In History

With the latest official data published by the National Institute of Statistics on the employment of people with disabilities in Spain, the Randstad Foundation has calculated that in 2020 there were in the country 1.93 million people with disabilities of working age (16 to 64 years), reaching 6.3% of the total population in that age group. This figure is the highest since 2014 and has had a growth of more than 10% in the period between 2014 and 2020.

For the employment of people with disabilities, 2020 has been a good year and this despite the economic and labor crisis caused by COVID-19, as it has exceeded half a million employed people with disabilities in that year: 516,000, the highest figure since 2014. Never in Spain have so many people with disabilities been employed as in 2020. This good performance of employment has led to an employment rate of 26.7% (0.8 points higher than in 2019).

The majority of salaried people with disabilities are employed in the private sector (348,200 people). The public sector employs 114,500 people with disabilities, having a growth compared to 2019 of 14%, much higher than the growth of the private sector (4.2%).

The distribution by sector has not changed in 2020 and the service sector remains the sector that employs 81% of people with disabilities (418,000 people). With respect to 2019, the sector that has grown the most has been construction (30%) and the sector that has had a sharp fall has been agriculture (-15%).

At the regional level, Castilla-La Mancha, with 42.8%, recorded the highest activity rate of people with disabilities in the country, followed by Aragón, the Community of Madrid and La Rioja.