Spanish car production and exports fall by more than 27%

According to data from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), car production in Spain fell by 27.2% in January, reaching 168,076 units produced. Anfac states that the main causes of this sharp decline are the adjustments in work shifts made at production centers and their adaptation to the introduction of new electrified models, and it reminds that the drop in production occurs at “a critical moment for the Spanish industry.”

Production of commercial and industrial vehicles fell by 33.7% in January, down to 35,914 units, while passenger car production decreased by 25.3%, totaling 132,162 cars. In contrast, the production of zero and low-emission vehicles (electric, plug-in hybrids, conventional hybrids, natural gas, and LPG) grew by 52.2%, reaching 65,179 units, which accounts for 38.8% of total production.

The share of electrified vehicle manufacturing (electric and plug-in hybrids) reached 10.5% of total production in January, marking an increase of 3.6 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024. A total of 17,611 electrified vehicles were manufactured, representing a 10.3% increase compared to January last year.

Regarding exports, a total of 145,170 units were sold abroad in January, indicating a reduction of 28% compared to the same month in 2024. Anfac recalls that the weight of exports continues to be a strategic pillar for Spanish plants since 86% of vehicles produced in January were destined for foreign markets.