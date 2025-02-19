French Development Finance Institution Proparco to finance Ecoener Payita 1 photovoltaic plant in Dominican Republic with €41 million

Link Securities | The Spanish renewable energy multinational has secured financial support from Proparco, the French Development Finance Institution, for the deployment of its renewable energy operations in the Dominican Republic. As part of its objective to support companies that promote sustainable development, the subsidiary of the Agence Française de Développement Group (AFD Group) has granted a loan of $43.1 million (around €41 million) to Ecoener to finance its Payita 1 photovoltaic plant, developed under the highest ESG criteria with the aim of generating a positive impact on the communities.

The Payita 1 project, located in the province of María Trinidad Sánchez, in the north of the country, meets the demanding sustainability performance standards of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), following an exhaustive due diligence. These international guidelines guarantee the sustainability of projects by identifying environmental and social impacts, risks and opportunities, as well as their proper management and mitigation. Proparco has also assessed the quality of the construction and technology used by Ecoener.