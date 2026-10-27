Spain: Population facing severe deprivation increases from 7.4% to 8.1% over a decade, while the European average drops to 6.3%

The Spanish economy is growing, yes, but so is poverty: Being unable to afford a one-week annual holiday away from home, keep the home adequately warm, or replace damaged furniture are indicators of severe material and social deprivation affecting 8.1% of the population in Spain—a figure that has climbed over the last decade from 7.4% in 2015. This was highlighted by Funcas, the Savings Banks Foundation, in its analysis of Eurostat data, concluding that economic expansion has not translated into an improvement in living conditions.

Spain is, in fact, one of the few EU countries where severe deprivation has worsened over the last decade. While the European average dropped from 9.7% in 2015 down to 6.3% in 2025, it rose in Spain, moving the country from 15th place—with a poverty rate below the average—to 5th position last year.

Severe material and social deprivation disproportionately affects households with children under 16 years of age. In 2025, these indicators for such households stood above the general average, reaching 8.5% for material deprivation—compared to an overall average of 7.6%—and 10.7% for material and social deprivation. The latter encompasses six individual and social deprivations, such as being able to afford social gatherings, regularly participate in leisure activities, or replace worn-out clothes with new ones.

By contrast, the 65-and-over age group presents the most favorable data, falling to 4.7% in 2025, well below the general average.