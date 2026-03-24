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Spanish exports fall 2.9% in January

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Posted By: The Corner 24th March 2026

In January, EU27 exports fell by 5.2%, while those of the Eurozone dropped by 5.5%. German exports decreased by 2.7% and Italian exports by 4.6%, whereas French exports rose by 1.3%.

More striking in January are the sharp declines in British exports (30%) and the strong increases in those of the United States (13.1%) and Japan (16.8%).

In January, Spanish exports of goods reached €28.927 billion, representing a 2.9% decrease compared to the same month in 2025. Meanwhile, imports stood at €32.937 billion, reflecting an 8.4% year-on-year decline, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Tourism.

Consequently, Spain’s trade deficit in January was €4.010 billion, a 35.2% year-on-year reduction. This improvement was primarily driven by a sharp drop in the energy deficit, which recorded a decrease of nearly 50% due to a significant reduction in energy imports. The coverage rate—which measures the ratio of exports to imports—stood at 88%. This represents a five-percentage-point improvement compared to January 2025.

Spain’s trade deficit in January settled at €4.010 billion, reflecting a 35.2% year-on-year decrease. This improvement was mainly due to the sharp decline in the energy deficit, which saw a reduction of nearly 50% thanks to a considerable drop in energy imports. In January, the energy deficit fell by 49.2% to €1.7362 billion, resulting from a 33.2% year-on-year decrease in energy imports during the month. Simultaneously, the non-energy deficit fell by 18% in January year-on-year, reaching €2.2738 billion.

Among the most relevant trading partners, it is worth noting that Spanish imports decreased from the USA (down by 22.8%), the United Kingdom (15.8%), Germany (1.8%), and France (1.2%) in January, while imports from China increased (0.9%). Regarding Spanish exports, there were declines in shipments to both the USA (11.4%) and China (7.8%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.