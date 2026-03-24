Despite geopolitical climate, Aena maintains forecast of 1.3% growth across network of airports in Spain

Link Securities | Aena (AENA) is, for the time being, maintaining its forecast of 1.3% growth across its network of airports in Spain in 2026 compared to the previous year, reaching approximately 326 million passengers, despite the current geopolitical context marked by the conflict in the Middle East, according to the newspaper elEconomista.

This was stated by its chairman and CEO, Maurici Lucena, who highlighted that the Spanish listed company monitors traffic trends on a daily basis, whilst also noting that, over the coming months, the macroeconomic picture will be the key factor.