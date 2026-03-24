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Indra shares fall 2.93% amid doubts over Ángel Escribano’s future as chairman

TOPICS:
Indra novedad

Posted By: The Corner 24th March 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | Shares in the Spanish IT services and consultancy firm fell by 2.93% on Monday. The market is reacting to doubts over Ángel Escribano’s continued tenure as chairman, following confirmation last Thursday that Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (EM&E) was withdrawing from the merger with Indra (IDR), whilst retaining Escribano at the helm of the firm.

Ángel Escribano’s future as the company’s chairman remains shrouded in uncertainty after he was summoned to Moncloa last Friday to discuss his situation.

This meeting has been interpreted by investors as a sign of instability at the top of Indra, intensifying selling pressure on its shares.

Indra: Add, Target Price €56.8 per share.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.