Top Stories

Spanish industrial production grows 3.4% year-on-year in August compared to 2.7% in July

TOPICS:
industrial production worker

Posted By: The Corner 8th October 2025

Link Securities | The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported that industrial production, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, fell by 0.1% in Spain in August compared to July, when it had fallen by 0.4%. By sector of activity, the production of capital goods (up 2.6%) was the only one to show a positive monthly rate. In contrast, the production of intermediate goods (down 1.5%) fell the most during the month.

Meanwhile, in year-on-year terms, industrial production, in seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, grew by 3.4% in August (up 2.7% in July). In the original series, without adjustments, industrial production in Spain grew by 0.4% in August in year-on-year terms (2.5% in July).

By sector of activity, in year-on-year terms and seasonally and calendar adjusted data, the production of capital goods (up 4.9%) showed the highest growth rate, followed by non-durable consumer goods (4.4%) and energy (3.7%). Meanwhile, intermediate goods production grew slightly in August (0.4%). In contrast, durable consumer goods production (down 1.1%) recorded the only negative year-on-year rate.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.