Spanish Social Security system gains 229,742 employed persons up to middle of May, closing in on 21.8 million mark

CdM | Social Security enrolment has increased by 229,742 employed persons in the first half of May, to 21,783,878 contributors in the daily series of affiliates, a new record figure, according to data published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

In the seasonally adjusted series, 21,557,126 affiliates have been reached in the first fortnight of May, thanks to the increase of 45,531 affiliates in the last two fortnights.

If seasonality and the calendar effect are discounted, enrolment has grown by 463,803 people in the last year, a figure in line with both pre- and post-pandemic levels, with an increase of 193,719 enrolled since the beginning of 2025.

The Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, assessed the figures positively and stressed that “the enrolment data continue to demonstrate the dynamism and good health of our labour market. We have achieved more than 21.7 million Social Security affiliates in the daily registers”.

With the data available up to 15 May, the total number of members has increased by 702,746 people in the adjusted series since December 2023, and by 1,254,305 since December 2022, before the entry into force of the labour reform.