Weight of exports in Spain’s GDP rises from 26% to 39% between 2008 and 2023, according to Bank of Spain

17th September 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | Between 2008 and 2023, Spanish exports have grown by almost 50% in real terms and their weight in the GDP has increased by 13 percentage points, from 26% to 39%, an “extraordinary growth” which has been generalised by products and destinations and which has been higher than that of other large Eurozone economies, according to the latest blog published by the Bank of Spain.

Thus, in 2023, the weight of foreign sales in GDP was greater in Spain than in Italy or France, and was only 9 pp below that observed in Germany, half that in 2008.

However, the growing fragmentation of international trade flows could pose a risk for the future evolution of our exports.

