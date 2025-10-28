Top Stories

Puigdemont breaks with Sánchez and “moves into opposition”

TOPICS:
PuigdemontCarles Puigdemont

Posted By: The Corner 28th October 2025

Carles Puigdemont, the separatist leader of Junts – whose seven votes in Congress allowed for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president – announced yesterday that he considers the agreement, by which Junts per Catalunya’s deputies facilitated Pedro Sánchez’s investiture, to be broken and that he is moving into opposition. Puigdemont believes that Sánchez and the PSOE have repeatedly breached the commitments made and that there is therefore a lack of trust to continue negotiating.

The announcement of the break will be submitted to the consultation of Junts’ membership – just over 6,000 members – but all indications are that the decision will be ratified and the pro-independence party will act as an opposition force in the Congress of Deputies, though without going as far as supporting a no-confidence motion against Sánchez, who has not passed a 2023 budget and who already declared months ago that he was willing to govern “without Parliament.”

In fact, Junts has been voting against several Government bills for many months now without President Sánchez feeling “referred to” or “addressed.”

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.