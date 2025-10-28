Puigdemont breaks with Sánchez and “moves into opposition”

Carles Puigdemont, the separatist leader of Junts – whose seven votes in Congress allowed for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president – announced yesterday that he considers the agreement, by which Junts per Catalunya’s deputies facilitated Pedro Sánchez’s investiture, to be broken and that he is moving into opposition. Puigdemont believes that Sánchez and the PSOE have repeatedly breached the commitments made and that there is therefore a lack of trust to continue negotiating.

The announcement of the break will be submitted to the consultation of Junts’ membership – just over 6,000 members – but all indications are that the decision will be ratified and the pro-independence party will act as an opposition force in the Congress of Deputies, though without going as far as supporting a no-confidence motion against Sánchez, who has not passed a 2023 budget and who already declared months ago that he was willing to govern “without Parliament.”

In fact, Junts has been voting against several Government bills for many months now without President Sánchez feeling “referred to” or “addressed.”