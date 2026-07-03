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Tourist arrivals grow by 5% so far this year, spending up 7.8%

TOPICS:
Spain tourism

Posted By: The Corner 3rd July 2026

According to the Border Tourist Movements Survey (FRONTUR) released by the National Statistics Institute (INE), Spain received 10.3 million international tourists in May, up 9.5% compared to the same month in 2025. In May, the United Kingdom remained the main source market, with nearly 2.2 million tourists, a 6.1% increase compared to May 2025. It was followed by France, with 1.3 million visitors (up 11.1%), and Germany, also with 1.3 million (up 9.0%).

In the cumulative figure for the first five months of 2026 (5M2026), Spain exceeded 36.8 million international tourists, representing a 5.0% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. During this timeframe, the main source countries were the United Kingdom, with over 7.0 million tourists (up 3.6%); France, with over 4.6 million (1.5%); and Germany, with over 4.5 million visitors (0.3%).

Meanwhile, according to data from the Tourist Expenditure Survey (EGATUR), also published by the INE, the total spending of international tourists visiting Spain in May rose to €13,553 million, representing a 10.9% increase compared to the same month in 2025. Furthermore, the average expenditure per tourist stood at €1,321, up 1.2% from a year earlier, while the average daily expenditure reached €214, after a 1.7% year-on-year increase.

In May, the United Kingdom was the main source market by volume of expenditure, accounting for 18.5% of the total, followed by Germany (11.1%) and France (7.8%). In year-on-year terms, spending by tourists from the United Kingdom increased by 6.2%, Germany by 13.4%, and France by 7.2%.

In the cumulative figure for the first five months of 2026 (5M2026), the total expenditure of international tourists increased by 7.8%, reaching €50,257 million. During this period, the United Kingdom remained the leading source country by spending level, with 16.0% of the total, followed by Germany with 11.9%, and France with 7.7%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.