Tourist arrivals grow by 5% so far this year, spending up 7.8%

According to the Border Tourist Movements Survey (FRONTUR) released by the National Statistics Institute (INE), Spain received 10.3 million international tourists in May, up 9.5% compared to the same month in 2025. In May, the United Kingdom remained the main source market, with nearly 2.2 million tourists, a 6.1% increase compared to May 2025. It was followed by France, with 1.3 million visitors (up 11.1%), and Germany, also with 1.3 million (up 9.0%).

In the cumulative figure for the first five months of 2026 (5M2026), Spain exceeded 36.8 million international tourists, representing a 5.0% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. During this timeframe, the main source countries were the United Kingdom, with over 7.0 million tourists (up 3.6%); France, with over 4.6 million (1.5%); and Germany, with over 4.5 million visitors (0.3%).

Meanwhile, according to data from the Tourist Expenditure Survey (EGATUR), also published by the INE, the total spending of international tourists visiting Spain in May rose to €13,553 million, representing a 10.9% increase compared to the same month in 2025. Furthermore, the average expenditure per tourist stood at €1,321, up 1.2% from a year earlier, while the average daily expenditure reached €214, after a 1.7% year-on-year increase.

In May, the United Kingdom was the main source market by volume of expenditure, accounting for 18.5% of the total, followed by Germany (11.1%) and France (7.8%). In year-on-year terms, spending by tourists from the United Kingdom increased by 6.2%, Germany by 13.4%, and France by 7.2%.

In the cumulative figure for the first five months of 2026 (5M2026), the total expenditure of international tourists increased by 7.8%, reaching €50,257 million. During this period, the United Kingdom remained the leading source country by spending level, with 16.0% of the total, followed by Germany with 11.9%, and France with 7.7%.