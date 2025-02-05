Trilantic, Torreal and Oriol family, 40% owners of Talgo, to auction stake in February

Link Securities | Trilantic, the largest shareholder of Talgo with 29% of the capital, will close in February an auction led by PwC for its stake, to which Torreal and the Oriol family, with a joint stake of 40% of the listed company, will also add theirs, the newspaper Expansión reports today. The three investors still have a syndicated stake in the Pegaso vehicle. Thus, those interested in this stake have until the middle of the month to submit their binding offers. In addition to the interest expressed by Sidenor to buy only the part of Trilantic (29%), there are other international investors willing to bid for 100% of the Spanish company, such as the Polish train manufacturer Pesa, and could include the Indian Jupiter Wagons.