Vox breaks with PP and leaves government of five autonomous communities up in the air

Vox, the party led by Santiago Abascal, has carried out its threat: to stop supporting the five autonomous governments in which it participates (Valencia, Extremadura, Murcia, Aragon and Castile and Leon) if the PP accepted, as it has done, the distribution of 110 immigrant minors who will leave the Canary Islands to decongest that Autonomous Community on their way to those five Communities where 11 million citizens, according to Vox, will now be more threatened by “insecurity and delinquency”.

Abascal assures that “nobody has voted for Vox and I dare say for the PP so that the invasion of illegal immigration and unaccompanied minors can continue”, and lashes out at the leader of the PP, Núñez Feijóo, for “permanently agreeing with the corrupt autocrat” Sánchez. In the PP, they believe that breaking the pacts by taking in “between 10 and 30 minors” in each of these communities sounds like an “excuse”.

The rest of the Communities, governed by the PP alone (Madrid, Galicia, etc.) and those governed by the PSOE (Castilla La Mancha, Asturias, Navarra) will also take in immigrants. Only Catalonia, governed by Sánchez’s legislative partners, abstained in the vote and the leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, who supports Sánchez’s government with his sevn votes, threatens to withdraw his support if he forces Catalonia to take in the 31 immigrant minors that have been allocated to it in the distribution.

Puigdemont’s refusal to take in immigrants puts Sánchez’s government in a real predicament, whose “political theory” is well known: to the Catalan supremacist and coup-mongering ultra-right that supports him in Congress, whatever he asks for (in return for his seven votes). To the Spanish constitutionalist ultra-right, not a chance…