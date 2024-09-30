Top Stories

BBVA to invest $200m in KKR’s global climate strategy

TOPICS:
BBVA Argentina

Posted By: The Corner 30th September 2024

Link Securities | BBVA (BBVA) and KKR have formed a strategic alliance to support the decarbonisation of the economy, according to the Bolsamanía portal.

BBVA will invest $200m in KKR’s global climate strategy, which invests on a large scale in solutions that drive the transition to a low-carbon economy. The strategic alliance aims to identify new investment opportunities related to climate infrastructure, especially those that support energy transition and electrification. It will leverage the complementary strengths of both companies, facilitate knowledge sharing and advance shared goals to advance and accelerate the energy transition.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.