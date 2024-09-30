BBVA to invest $200m in KKR’s global climate strategy

Link Securities | BBVA (BBVA) and KKR have formed a strategic alliance to support the decarbonisation of the economy, according to the Bolsamanía portal.

BBVA will invest $200m in KKR’s global climate strategy, which invests on a large scale in solutions that drive the transition to a low-carbon economy. The strategic alliance aims to identify new investment opportunities related to climate infrastructure, especially those that support energy transition and electrification. It will leverage the complementary strengths of both companies, facilitate knowledge sharing and advance shared goals to advance and accelerate the energy transition.