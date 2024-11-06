Buying in oil following OPEC’s decision to postpone crude oil production increase

BancaMarch | On the first day of the week, the Brent benchmark rose 2.7% to $75.1/barrel in light of the cartel’s announcement to delay the increase in production for the second consecutive month.

For its part, the yellow metal remained unchanged on the eve of the US elections. With a cumulative increase of 32.7% in the year, gold is positioned as one of the main winners in the midst of a year marked by the beginning of official rate cuts and geopolitical uncertainty. On Tuesday, ahead of one of the most important days of the year, the price remains unchanged at $2,737/oz.