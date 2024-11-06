Top Stories

Buying in oil following OPEC’s decision to postpone crude oil production increase

Posted By: The Corner 6th November 2024

BancaMarch | On the first day of the week, the Brent benchmark rose 2.7% to $75.1/barrel in light of the cartel’s announcement to delay the increase in production for the second consecutive month.

For its part, the yellow metal remained unchanged on the eve of the US elections. With a cumulative increase of 32.7% in the year, gold is positioned as one of the main winners in the midst of a year marked by the beginning of official rate cuts and geopolitical uncertainty. On Tuesday, ahead of one of the most important days of the year, the price remains unchanged at $2,737/oz.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.