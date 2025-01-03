Top Stories

China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI breaks two-month upward streak and slips to 50.5 from 51.5

TOPICS:
China Fabrica2TC

Posted By: The Corner 3rd January 2025

Bankinter: Caixin Manufacturing PMI (December): 50.5 vs. 51.7 expected vs. 51.5 previous. The PMI breaks the two-month upward streak and falls more than expected. Fears of new tariffs on Chinese imports when Trump takes office on 20 January dampen purchasing executives’ expectations. The data is in line with the official Manufacturing PMI which was released three days ago with a reading of 50.1. Despite both slowing, President Xi Jinping recently insisted that China will grow 5% by 2024, in line with the target. This is good news, although the market gives him little credibility and remains doubtful about growth in 2025 and beyond. Our estimate is that it will decelerate to 4.5% in 2025e and 4.3% in 2026e. We insist on our recommendation not to take positions in China: it is facing a triple bubble of debt, real estate and stock market and for the moment it does not seem likely to introduce liberalising structural measures to unblock this situation. Following the data, the Chinese 10A bond fell 3bp to 1.64%, reaching a new all-time low, and the Chinese stock market fell 3.0% yesterday.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.