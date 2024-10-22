Iberdrola among potential buyers of Neoen’s renewable assets (Australia)

Banco Sabadell | According to Bloomberg, Iberdrola is in the final stages of bidding for a portfolio of renewable assets from Neoen in Victoria (Australia). The portfolio would consist of three operating assets: a 125 MW solar farm, a 194 MW wind farm and a 20 MW battery storage system and a 300 MW battery.

Assessment: News of limited impact pending to know if Iberdrola finally acquires the assets, which in any case would be of small size in terms of capacity. We recall that Australia is a core country within Iberdrola’s growth strategy.