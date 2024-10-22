Top Stories

CAF subsidiary Solaris to supply 96 electric buses to Transdev, and 30 to Arriva, for combined total of €90 million

TOPICS:
Solaris CAF

Posted By: The Corner 22nd October 2024

Link Securities | Solaris, a subsidiary of CAF (CAF), will supply 96 electric buses to Transdev, and a further 30 to Arriva, both Dutch operators, according to Bolsamania. The combined value of the two contracts is approximately 90 million euros.

For Transdev, one of the largest transport operators in the Netherlands, the order covers the delivery of 96 buses corresponding to four different vehicle models from the Urbino range, with different lengths depending on route requirements.

The new fleet of zero-emission vehicles that Solaris will supply to Transdev will serve the province of Utrecht in the centre of the country, with delivery scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.