CAF subsidiary Solaris to supply 96 electric buses to Transdev, and 30 to Arriva, for combined total of €90 million

Link Securities | Solaris, a subsidiary of CAF (CAF), will supply 96 electric buses to Transdev, and a further 30 to Arriva, both Dutch operators, according to Bolsamania. The combined value of the two contracts is approximately 90 million euros.

For Transdev, one of the largest transport operators in the Netherlands, the order covers the delivery of 96 buses corresponding to four different vehicle models from the Urbino range, with different lengths depending on route requirements.

The new fleet of zero-emission vehicles that Solaris will supply to Transdev will serve the province of Utrecht in the centre of the country, with delivery scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.