Iberdrola selected by US Department of Energy for $425 million renewable project contract

Link Securities | Avangrid, a US subsidiary of Iberdrola (IBE), has been selected by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for a $425mcapacity contract for its Aroostook renewable project, according to Bolsamania.

The DOE announcement comes as the Maine Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) prepares to issue a request for proposals for transmission lines to connect 1,200 MW of renewable energy to the New England power grid in Maine. The generation portion is being solicited separately by the MPUC. Avangrid intends to participate in the transmission line RFPprocess and will include the awarded $425 million capacity contract as part of the company’s proposal.

Meanwhile, elEconomista.es reports that Iberdrola has formed alliances with Enel Green Power – renewables subsidiary of ENEL (ENEL-IT)l, parent of ENDESA (ELE) – and German firm E.ON (EOAN-DE), as well as Mitsubishi to bring green hydrogen from Spain, the producer country, to central Europe , where it is consumed, establishing a supply chain to bring Spanish hydrogen to Central Europe. The developments, which still have a long process of administrative procedures ahead of them, are called Cicerone- CEO (in which IBE, ENEL and EOAN participate) and Pontis (Mitsubishi and IBE), which have been recognised this week with the European CEF Energy Cross Border seal that endorses these concepts for the transfer of renewable energy between EU countries.