Spain receives 10.9 million international tourists in August (up 7.3%), with total expenditure of €15,336 (up 13%)

Link Securities | The Statistics on Tourist Movements at Borders (FRONTUR), produced by the National Statistics Institute (INE) shows that Spain received 10.9 million international tourists in August, 7.3% more than in the same month of 2023. Over the month, France was the main country of residence for tourists arriving in Spain, with more than 2.1 million tourists and an increase of 8.3% compared to August 2023. From the United Kingdom came 2.1 million (up 4.1%) and from Germany 1.2 million (up 5.1%).

In the first eight months of 2024, the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 11.2% and exceeded 64.3 million. This is the highest figure in the INE’s Frontur series. The main countries of origin in the first eight months were the United Kingdom (with almost 12.7 million tourists and an increase of 7.8%), France (with almost 9.2 million and an increase of 10.1%) and Germany (with more than 8.0 million, up 9.3%).

On the other hand, and according to data from the Tourism Expenditure Survey (EGATUR), compiled by the INE, the total expenditure made by international tourists visiting Spain in August reached €15,363 million, with an increase of 13.0% compared to the same month in 2023.