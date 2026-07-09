Labour markets in OECD countries remain strong, but real wages continue to lag behind

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The OECD Employment Outlook 2026 report notes that labour markets in member countries remain in a strong position, with record levels of employment and historically low unemployment rates. In May 2026, employment stood at 670 million people, 26 per cent higher than in 2001, and is forecast to continue growing moderately throughout 2026 and 2027. Similarly, the unemployment rate stood at 4.9 per cent and is expected to remain close to that level in the coming months.

Despite these positive results, the report warns that real wage growth remains insufficient. In around a third of OECD countries, workers have not yet regained the purchasing power they had five years ago, a situation that could be exacerbated by new inflationary pressures arising from rising energy costs. Although lower-paid workers have fared better thanks to increases in the minimum wage, wage growth is showing a clear slowdown.

The report also highlights the rise in youth unemployment, particularly among those without a university education. The available evidence suggests that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has not yet had a significant impact on this group, with economic factors and changes in the demand for skills playing a more decisive role.

Another relevant aspect is the existence of profound regional inequalities. Regions with poorer labour market outcomes have much higher unemployment rates and offer fewer opportunities for income growth. Furthermore, the effects of trade and technological advances vary according to the productive structure of each region.

Against this backdrop, the OECD recommends boosting productivity through improvements in education, lifelong learning and the adoption of new technologies. It also proposes investing in infrastructure, housing, transport, public services and vocational training, as well as facilitating geographical mobility and creating quality employment opportunities in all regions to reduce inequalities and promote a more inclusive economic transition.