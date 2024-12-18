Top Stories

Meliã makes new asset sale, 25% of two hotels in Punta Cana, for €60 million

TOPICS:
Melia feliz 768x454 1

Posted By: The Corner 18th December 2024

Intermoney | According to various media reports, Meliã (Buy, P.O. 9.0) has reached an agreement with Dominican entity Grupo Popular for the sale of 25% of two hotels (Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa and ZEL Punta Cana) in Punta Cana for €60 million. No further details have been given regarding the price paid compared to the last valuation or how it will affect its bottom line.

Assessment: Positive news, but expected, as it had been announced by the company since the beginning of the year. With this sale, Meliã’s net debt stands at €2,259m (4.2x EBITDA) and pre-IFRSs at €772m (2.24x EBITDA), similar levels to those prior to the pandemic. We reiterate our buy recommendation with a P.O. of €9.0/share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.