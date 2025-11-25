National Retail Federation expects spending to grow 3.7% to 4% during Christmas period

Norbolsa | On the eve of Thanksgiving and with data delayed due to the shutdown (today we will learn the retail sales figures for September), the market is looking at other consumer benchmarks. This Tuesday, it echoes the National Retail Federation’s sales estimate for the Christmas period (November-December), which expects spending to grow by between 3.7% and 4% this year, exceeding the billion-pound mark. For the period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they expect growth of three million consumers, to 186.9 million.