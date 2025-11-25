DIA to launch new logistics centre in Malaga, second largest warehouse, with €47 million investment

Link Securities | The supermarket chain continues to make progress with its 2025-29 Strategic Plan and will launch a new logistics centre in Antequera (Malaga), according to Bolsamania.com. The new warehouse, scheduled to open in the first half of 2027, will involve an investment of around €47 million and the support of IBA Capital and Dunas Capital. The Spanish listed company has explained that this construction will have a total area of more than 64,000 square metres, making it its second largest warehouse.

The platform will serve more than 500 stores in Andalusia and generate 200 new jobs.