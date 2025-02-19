Santander to invest over €1,915 million in Mexico in next three years

Norbolsa | The bank has announced an investment of more than €2 billion (around €1.915 million) in Mexico over the next three years, emphasizing that it is the country where they see the most potential growth, following a meeting between the president of the Santander, Ana Botín, and the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Botín also highlighted the stability of public finances in Mexico and that “the macro part is working” in the country, as well as the country’s demographics, which are “very interesting in the medium term,” she added.

Banco Santander’s Mexican subsidiary is the third largest in terms of profits, after Spain and Brazil.