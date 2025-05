Link Securities | US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a delay in the imposition of 50 per cent trade tariffs on the European Union (EU), extending the start of the tariffs to July 9. In a statement on his social media, Trump said he had taken the decision after a telephone conversation with European Commission (EC) President Ursula Von del Leyen, who confirmed the conversation, described it as a good call and stressed that more time is needed to reach a good deal.