Trump defeated: Democrats win majorities in both houses of Congress

They are projected to secure at least 250 seats in the House of Representatives and hold at least 54 seats in the Senate, after defeating Republicans in Texas, Michigan, South Carolina, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Maine, and North Carolina.

U.S. voters finished casting their ballots on Tuesday for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats. Additionally, 39 governorships were on the line. The Democratic victory is overwhelming.

In the House, Democrats have won at least 231 seats, compared to 139 for Republicans, with 105 remaining to be called; thus, they are expected to exceed 250 seats. Prior to the election, the Republican majority stood at 220–215 in the House and 53–47 in the Senate.

In the Senate, Mississippi and Alaska remain to be decided. However, Democratic victories are already significant. For instance, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed becomes the first Muslim elected to the Senate after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico flipped a seat held by Republicans since 1988. In Kansas, Adam Hamilton becomes the state’s first elected Democratic senator in 94 years, since 1932. Meanwhile, in deeply conservative South Carolina, Annie Andrews secured a victory, and Josh Turek won the Iowa seat being vacated by Republican Senator Joni Ernst.

“Against all odds, we Democrats have won the Senate. And we have six words for the American people: Relief is on the way,” declared Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.